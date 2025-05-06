LL COOL J, Jazmine Sullivan to perform at Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert

Don’t call it a comeback! July 4th Philly has been here for years! And we now know who will perform at this year’s concert! On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that hip-hop legend and actor LL COOL J as well as Grammy-winning R&B artist and Philly native Jazmine Sullivan will be this year’s performers. Here’s everything you need to know about the performers and the concert.

Who is LL COOL J?

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Born James Todd Smith and based in Queens, New York City, LL COOL J – which stands for Ladies Love Cool James – is considered by many to be one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop artists of all time. He was one of the first rappers to achieve commercial success in the 1980s and was one of the premiere artists of the iconic hip hop label Def Jam. Beginning with his 1984 debut “Radio,” LL COOL J has released 14 studio albums over the span of five decades, with his most recent album, “The Force,” being released in 2025.

One of the few rappers to remain commercially and culturally relevant in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, LL COOL J has gone platinum or multiplatinum four times and gold four times. His singles have also reached the top 10 in the Billboard hot 100 five times. Known for his versatility as both a battle-tested hardcore hip-hop lyricist as well as a commercially savvy hitmaker, some of LL COOL J’s most iconic songs include “Rock the Bells,” “I’m Bad,” “I Need Love,” “Around the Way Girl,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Hey Lover,” “Doin’ It,” “Loungin,” “Luv U Better,” “Headsprung,” “Hush,” and “Control Myself.”

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

LL is a two-time Grammy Award winner, was the first rapper to receive the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

In addition to his incredible career in hip hop, LL also established a lucrative career in film, appearing in several movies including “Krush Groove,” “Halloween H20,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “In Too Deep,” “Any Given Sunday,” and “SWAT.” LL has also found success in the television world, starring in the 90s sitcom “In the House,” hosting the reality competition series “Lip Sync Battle,” and starring in the popular procedural “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Who is Jazmine Sullivan?

Jazmine Sullivan is a two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B and neo soul artist considered by many to be one of the greatest singers of her generation. Her ties to the city of brotherly love run deep. She was born in Philadelphia and her mother, Pam Sullivan, was a backup singer for Philadelphia International Records. Her family moved into the Historic Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia after her father became a curator there.

She also graduated from the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

Sullivan has released four studio albums, with her 2008 debut “Fearless” going platinum and her most recent album “Heaux Tales” going gold. Her hit singles include “Need U Bad,” which reached number one on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, “Bust Your Windows” and “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

What is the Wawa Welcome America Festival?

The Wawa Welcome America Festival is Philadelphia’s 16-day celebration for free events. This year’s festivities will include the return of the Philly Pops, a partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies and a new location for the Hispanic Fiesta.

You can read a full schedule of this year’s events here.

When and where is the July 4th concert?

The Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert will take place on Friday, July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. You can watch it live on NBC10, the NBC10 streaming channel and the NBC10 app.