The Wawa Welcome America festivities begin with a Juneteenth block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The Juneteenth block party takes place at the African American Museum on 701 Arch Street from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hosted by Patty Jackson, the event features live musical performances from Lady Alma, Kid Capri, DJ Drama, Keke Wyatt, Slick Rick, DJ RL, DJ Na$h, Mother Bethel A.M.E Choir, Marian Anderson Choir, Youba, and Zeek Burse.

The block party also includes a beer garden, food trucks, free book giveaways, and ticket giveaways for Philadelphia’s July 4th concert featuring LL COOL J and Jazmine Sullivan.

Visitors on Thursday, June 19, 2025, can also enjoy free admission at the African American Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

