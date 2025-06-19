Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
Live updates: Juneteenth block party at African American Museum

Day 1 of Wawa Welcome America features a Juneteenth block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The Wawa Welcome America festivities begin with a Juneteenth block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
  • The Juneteenth block party takes place at the African American Museum on 701 Arch Street from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hosted by Patty Jackson, the event features live musical performances from Lady Alma, Kid Capri, DJ Drama, Keke Wyatt, Slick Rick, DJ RL, DJ Na$h, Mother Bethel A.M.E Choir, Marian Anderson Choir, Youba, and Zeek Burse.
  • The block party also includes a beer garden, food trucks, free book giveaways, and ticket giveaways for Philadelphia’s July 4th concert featuring LL COOL J and Jazmine Sullivan.
  • Visitors on Thursday, June 19, 2025, can also enjoy free admission at the African American Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wawa Welcome America 2025 kicks off with a Juneteenth block party and free admission at Philadelphia's African American Museum. Follow along for live updates.

