What to Know
- The Wawa Welcome America festivities begin with a Juneteenth block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
- The Juneteenth block party takes place at the African American Museum on 701 Arch Street from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hosted by Patty Jackson, the event features live musical performances from Lady Alma, Kid Capri, DJ Drama, Keke Wyatt, Slick Rick, DJ RL, DJ Na$h, Mother Bethel A.M.E Choir, Marian Anderson Choir, Youba, and Zeek Burse.
- The block party also includes a beer garden, food trucks, free book giveaways, and ticket giveaways for Philadelphia’s July 4th concert featuring LL COOL J and Jazmine Sullivan.
- Visitors on Thursday, June 19, 2025, can also enjoy free admission at the African American Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
