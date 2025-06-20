What to Know
- A fun concert for kids and several free museums highlight Day 2 of the Wawa Welcome America festival.
- The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Historic Rittenhouse Town, Johnson House Historic Site, Elfreth’s Alley Museum, and the Masonic Temple, Library and Museum will all have free admission for visitors on Friday, June 20, 2025.
- Children of all ages will also get the chance to enjoy the free Kidchella Music Festival at Smith Memorial Playground.
