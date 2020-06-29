Wawa Welcome America

June 30: ‘Visit' Eastern State, Enjoy Art and Jam at Wawa Welcome America!

On Day 3 of the Wawa Welcome America festival, see multiple virtual jam sessions and work out with Penn staff and athletes.

By NBC10 Staff

The Wawa Welcome America festival continues for Day 3 on Tuesday, June 30! Here is information about the best of the day's events. We'll add the videos of these events as they debut during the day.

Remember, if you're celebrating at home or in the backyard, we want to see your photos of what #July4thPhilly means to you -- just share them on Twitter or Instagram!

Museums of the Day

June 29: Jamming Out and Going Wild on Day 2 of Wawa Welcome America

Your Guide to Wawa Welcome America's Digital Free Museum Days

Take free virtual tours of the Association of Public Art, Eastern State Penitentiary, Fireman's Hall Museum, the Free Library Rare Book Department and the Rosenbach.

For the kids

Music, Play, Patrol is hosting virtual events all week. At 11 a.m., listen to them rock out with musical instruments with common household items. Plus, get a lesson on making homemade maracas - you'll need a plastic bottle and some rice!

Get moving, at home

At 10 a.m., Penn Athletics and Penn Sports Medicine will host a virtual workout with coaches and student athletes. You can exercise with them from the comfort of your home - details here.

Don't Miss

Independence Blue Cross #MindPHL Wellness Corner continues today at 8:30 a.m. Every day, IBC brings you a moment to focus on your own emotional and physical health.

At 7 p.m., Girls Like nicethings, a woman-centered virtual art exhibit and jam session, will be streamed live here.

The event will feature hip-hop, R&B and soul performances by Queen Jo, Suzann Christine, DJ Tati Mia and more.

It also includes interviews with visual artists. Art from Lovesick Art Gallery, Linda Fernandez and Nile Livingston is featured in the show.

