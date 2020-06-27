June 28: Wawa Welcome America Kicks Off!

The Wawa Welcome America festival kicks off on Sunday, June 28! Here is information about the best of the day's events. We'll add the videos of these events as they debut during the day.

Remember, if you're celebrating at home or in the backyard, we want to see your photos of what #July4thPhilly means to you -- just share them on Twitter or Instagram!

Museums of the Day

Take free virtual tours of the American Swedish Historical Museum, Christ Church Burial Ground, Fort Mifflin on the Delaware and the One Liberty Observation Deck.

Don't Miss

Independence Blue Cross #MindPHL Wellness Corner starts today at 8:30 a.m. Every day, IBC brings you a moment to focus on your own emotional and physical health.

At 5 p.m., join acclaimed chef Walter Staib of City Tavern for Founding Fathers' Sunday Supper! At 5 p.m., Staib will give you a glimpse of what our nation's Founding Fathers ate during the time of the first Independence Day. Along with the history and creation of each dish, Staib will help YOU cook along! Get more information about the Founding Fathers' Sunday Supper here.

At the end of the day, go to church in your living room with one of the most uplifting events of the festival, the Hymns & Harmony gospel concert! Zak Williams & 1/Akord will perform at 7 p.m., and the event will be hosted by WDAS’ Patty Jackson.