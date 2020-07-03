July 4: Concert With Jason Derulo & Cynthia Erivo and a Celebration of Freedom

Welcome to the grand finale of the 2020 Wawa Welcome America festival! This year has surely been different, but there have been tons of ways for you and your family to learn and celebrate our nation online.

The virtual fun continues today with lots of patriotic events that will be capped off by spectacular performances from Cynthia Erivo and Jason Derulo. Here's a rundown of today's events.

MUSEUM ADVENTURES

PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART

Explore the Philadelphia Museum of Art's vast collection of Impressionist paintings in a virtual tour of our world-renowned art museum.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN JEWISH HISTORY

Trace the history of Jewish immigrants became Americans and the important contributions to the American experience.

PECO GO 4TH AND LEARN: INDEPENDENCE NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK

10 a.m. on July 4

Go to the 'rooms where it happened.' Join a special occasion tour of Independence Hall with experts who will feature behind the scenes opportunities. Visit inside the recreated rental spaces where Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence. Get a rare peek at one of Ben Franklin’s original lightning rods. Hear the stories of the founding of our nation!

Take the tour here. Here's one part of the tour:

RED, WHITE & Q102

Noon on July 4

Keep the party going all day with this mix show that will run all day featuring music from some of the hottest DJs. Listen here.

PENNSYLVANIA LOTTERY GROOVE STAGE

3 p.m. on July 4

Grill and groove to the tunes of regional multicultural and multigenerational artists. Watch here.

THE CHILL MOODY MUSIC STAGE

5:30 p.m. on July 4

The Chill Moody Music Stage will feature a lineup of emerging talent - handpicked by Philadelphia's Music Ambassador, Chill Moody. Watch here.

GIRLS LIKE NICETHINGS

5 p.m. on July 4

Join us for a women-centered music and art event showcasing the talent of women and women-identifying creators in Philadelphia. Watch here.

CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM

7 p.m. on July 4 - Watch on NBC10

Enjoy a patriotic celebration featuring the reading of the Declaration of Independence, Mayor Jim Kenney’s Magis Award presentation, the reveal of the Wawa Foundation Hero Award Winner and the Celebrate Freedom Award presented by Freedom Mortgage. Watch on NBC10 and stream on NBC10.com.

WAWA WELCOME AMERICA JULY 4TH CONCERT

8 p.m. on July 4 - Watch live on NBC10

You’ll have a front row seat in the comfort of your home for this star-studded performance, featuring world-renowned Tony, Emmy & Grammy award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo alongside The Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, plus a high-energy set from American hitmaker, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, producer, actor and dancer, Jason Derulo. The concert is broadcast live on NBC10 from the historic The Met Philadelphia on the Independence Blue Cross Stage. Watch on NBC10 and stream on NBC10.com.