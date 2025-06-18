Two more musical artists will join LL COOL J and Jazmine Sullivan on the Wawa Welcome America stage during the July 4th Philly concert.

Multiplatinum singer, actress and New York Times Best Selling author JoJo along with two-time Latin Grammy nominated singer Álvaro Díaz were officially added to the lineup, Wawa Welcome America announced on Tuesday, June 18, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the performers and the concert.

Who is JoJo?

Joanna Noëlle "JoJo" Levesque is an American R&B and pop singer, songwriter and actress who first gained prominence back in 2003 when she competed on the television show “America’s Most Talented Kids.”

Her self-titled debut album “JoJo” was released a year later and was certified platinum , peaking at number four on the Billboard 200 chart and featuring the hit singles, “Leave (Get Out)” and “Baby It’s You.”

Since then, JoJo has released five additional albums, one acoustic album, two re-recordings, two mixtapes and four Extended plays. In addition to her music career, JoJo has also acted in several films and TV shows, including “Aquamarine”, “R.V.” and “American Dreams.”

Known for her powerful vocals, JoJo's music is classified as a mixture of R&B, soul and pop.

Who is Álvaro Díaz?

Jorge Álvaro Díaz Rodríguez is a Puerto Rican rapper. Diaz has released seven albums and Eps. His 2024 album "Sayonara" was nominated for Best Urban Music Album at the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards. He was also nominated for Best Reggaeton Performance for the song “Byak.”

While Diaz is primarily a hip-hop artist, his music also includes alternative, punk rock, Latin trap, house and reggaeton influences.

Who is LL COOL J?

Born James Todd Smith and based in Queens, New York City, LL COOL J – which stands for Ladies Love Cool James – is considered by many to be one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop artists of all time. He was one of the first rappers to achieve commercial success in the 1980s and was one of the premiere artists of the iconic hip hop label Def Jam. Beginning with his 1984 debut “Radio,” LL COOL J has released 14 studio albums over the span of five decades, with his most recent album, “The Force,” being released in 2025.

One of the few rappers to remain commercially and culturally relevant in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, LL COOL J has gone platinum or multiplatinum four times and gold four times. His singles have also reached the top 10 in the Billboard hot 100 five times. Known for his versatility as both a battle-tested hardcore hip-hop lyricist as well as a commercially savvy hitmaker, some of LL COOL J’s most iconic songs include “Rock the Bells,” “I’m Bad,” “I Need Love,” “Around the Way Girl,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Hey Lover,” “Doin’ It,” “Loungin,” “Luv U Better,” “Headsprung,” “Hush,” and “Control Myself.”

LL is a two-time Grammy Award winner, was the first rapper to receive the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

In addition to his incredible career in hip hop, LL also established a lucrative career in film, appearing in several movies including “Krush Groove,” “Halloween H20,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “In Too Deep,” “Any Given Sunday,” and “SWAT.” LL has also found success in the television world, starring in the 90s sitcom “In the House,” hosting the reality competition series “Lip Sync Battle,” and starring in the popular procedural “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Who is Jazmine Sullivan?

Jazmine Sullivan is a two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B and neo soul artist considered by many to be one of the greatest singers of her generation. Her ties to the city of brotherly love run deep. She was born in Philadelphia and her mother, Pam Sullivan, was a backup singer for Philadelphia International Records. Her family moved into the Historic Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia after her father became a curator there.

She also graduated from the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

Sullivan has released four studio albums, with her 2008 debut “Fearless” going platinum and her most recent album “Heaux Tales” going gold. Her hit singles include “Need U Bad,” which reached number one on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, “Bust Your Windows” and “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

What is the Wawa Welcome America Festival?

The Wawa Welcome America Festival is Philadelphia’s 16-day celebration for free events. This year’s festivities will include the return of the Philly Pops, a partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies and a new location for the Hispanic Fiesta.

You can view the full schedule of events here or in the calendar below:

When and where is the July 4th concert?

The Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert will take place on Friday, July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. You can watch it live on NBC10, the NBC10 streaming channel and the NBC10 app.