If You Are Going to the Wawa Welcome America Concert, Here's What to Know

So you scored tickets to see Bebe Rexha, Flo Rida and Cam Anthony at The Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert, now what?

Here’s everything you’ll need to attend the concert.

(And if you still need tickets, click here!)

When and Where is Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Concert?

The concert will be held Sunday, July 4, at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park. Click here for a map.

The concert starts at 7 p.m., starring Bebe Rexha, featuring Flo Rida, and with a special performance by Cam Anthony with the Philly POPS.

Tickets are free, but you do need to get them in advance. Click here for more information and tickets.

Wawa Welcome America Concert DOs:

Do bring blankets or chairs. If you have tickets to the concert that allow lawn access, you are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the show.

Do bring your own picnic. Guests with lawn access also have the ability to bring their own picnics.

Do bring cash. If don't bring your own picnic, food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Mann Center.

Do bring a mask if you aren't fully vaccinated. Although the City of Philadelphia has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, those who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to bring and wear their mask.

Do wear comfortable clothing

Is it going to be hot? Humid? Crowded? Breezy? Be smart and check the forecast before you arrive to ensure the best concert experience.

Wawa Welcome America Concert DON'Ts:

Don't bring tents. To ensure that all guest have visibility of the concert, tents and large structures are not permitted.

Bring alcoholic beverages or weapons. The Wawa Welcome America festival is for all ages, so alcohol and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Bring fireworks, firecrackers or sparklers. Wawa Welcome America will display Fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Guests are welcomed to gather at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 8 p.m. to view. No need to bring your own!

Also, all bags are subject to inspection. When in doubt, leave it out!

And if you plan to stay home, you can watch Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Concert and the Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Fireworks on NBC10, on TeleXitos, or on the NBC10 and Telemundo Roku, AppleTV or mobile apps. We'll also stream it on NBC10.com and Telemundo62.com.