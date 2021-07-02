How to Watch the Wawa Welcome America Concert: on NBC10, Streaming & More

Can’t make it to Philadelphia for the Wawa Welcome America Concert? Here’s how you can watch from home -- or anywhere you are!

How to Watch:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There’s no reason to miss out on Wawa’s 4th of July festivities this year. NBC10 and Telemundo62 invite guests to watch our coverage of Wawa Welcome America any of these ways:

The live concert and fireworks coverage will also be live streamed NBC10’s YouTube and Facebook page.

If you want to watch in Spanish, join “Wawa Welcome America Philly’s 4th of July Concert” at 7 p.m. on TeleXitos, Telemundo62.com, the Telemundo62 Roku and AppleTV apps or the Telemundo62 mobile app.

When to Watch:

Sunday, July 4:

“Celebration of Freedom Ceremony”: 6 p.m. on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 mobile and connected TV apps

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will appear at the ceremony, which also features remarks by Mayor Jim Kenney and a variety of guest speakers. The events all take place at Independence Hall.

The show will feature an inspiring reading of the Declaration of Independence from "The Voice" star Cam Anthony, the presentation of the Mayor’s Magis Award, Wawa Foundation Hero Award, and Freedom Mortgage’s Celebrate Freedom Award as well as musical performances by the Philly POPS.

This event is presented by Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation’s largest full-service mortgage companies, and supported by Visit Philadelphia.

“Wawa Welcome America Philly’s 4th of July Concert”: 7 p.m. on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 mobile and connected TV apps

Broadcast live on NBC10, TeleXitos, CoziTV, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and LX from the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Hosted by Jim Rosenfield, Jacqueline London, Erin Coleman, and Keith Jones, the program will feature live performances by Cam Anthony and the Philly POPS; pop artist Bebe Rexha, and top-selling rap artist, Flo Rida.

“Wawa Welcome America Philly’s 4th of July Fireworks”: 9:30 p.m.

From 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., watch the complete fireworks spectacular live from the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

“Best of July 4th Celebration”: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Stay tuned on Monday, July 5 for NBC10’s coverage of the festival's highlights, to relive the fireworks and celebrations all over again!