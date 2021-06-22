Wawa Welcome America

16 days of safe, responsible, in-person celebration of Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2021
Wawa Welcome America

Hoagie Day is Back on Independence Mall July 1

By Nia Pope

Wawa Hoagie Day
NBC10

What to Know

  • As part of Wawa Welcome America, Wawa is giving away free hoagies on July 1 at Wawa Hoagie Day.
  • Hoagies will be served starting at 12 p.m. on 5th and 6th streets at Independence Mall in Philadelphia.
  • Over 920 stores will be participating in Wawa Hoagie Day chain-wide, and will be serving over 50,000 hoagies to local first responders and healthcare heroes.

Yes, Philadelphia, Hoagie Day 2021 is happening.

If you're in the Philadelphia area on July 1, stop by Independence Mall from noon to 2 p.m. to enjoy free hoagies -- and music by the Ambassadors Jazztet of the United States Army Field Band.

Wawa is going beyond its popular in-person hoagie giveaway, one of the many high points of Wawa Welcome America 2021.

Wawa also is expanding their outreach to over 920 stores, where it will serve 50,000 hoagies to first responders, veterans’ organizations, USO centers, health care workers and food banks. 

This article tagged under:

Wawa Welcome Americawawa hoagie day
