First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Wawa Welcome America in Philadelphia on July 4

This year’s Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on Sunday morning will have a special big-name guest in the form of First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden, a Philadelphia area native and well-known fan of the city’s sports teams, will be present at Independence Square on July 4, joining Mayor Jim Kenney as part of the Independence Day festivities.

The ceremony will also feature performances from the Philly POPS band and R&B artist Saleka, as well as an abbreviated reading of the Declaration of Independence from “The Voice” winner and Philly native Cam Anthony.

The ceremony takes place at 10:30 a.m. and is free to the public on a first come, first served basis.

Later on Sunday, the annual Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks display will be held.

The concert will take place at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park. Click here for a map. It starts at 7 p.m., starring Bebe Rexha, featuring Flo Rida, and with a special performance by Cam Anthony and the Philly POPS.

Tickets are free, but you do need to get them in advance. Click here for more information and tickets.

Wawa Welcome America's Fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art begins at 9:30 p.m. Guests are welcomed to gather at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 8 p.m. to view them.

And if you plan to stay home, you can watch Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Concert and the Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Fireworks on NBC10, on TeleXitos, or on the NBC10 and Telemundo Roku, AppleTV or mobile apps. We'll also stream it on NBC10.com and Telemundo62.com.