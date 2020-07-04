WATCH: Cynthia Erivo, Jason Derulo Live at Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert!

Cynthia Erivo and Jason Derulo, superstars of music, stage and screen, are celebrating America's birthday in a special concert capping off the 2020 Wawa Welcome America festival.

The concert, which is taking place without an audience for physical distancing, is being performed at The Met Philadelphia in North Philadelphia. NBC10 is providing you a front-row seat to all of the fun!

You can watch the concert at 8 p.m. on NBC10 on TV or on this page above, the free NBC10 smartphone and TV apps, on Roku and Apple TV as well as on YouTube and Facebook. NBC10 and Telemundo62 are the official media partners of Wawa Welcome America.

Erivo, a Tony and Grammy award-winning actress and singer, will perform with The Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, conducted by Terell Stafford.

Erivo hails from the United Kingdom. She burst onto the scene in the London and New York stage productions of "The Color Purple." She made the leap to film and television starring in "The Outsiders" on HBO and as Harriet Tubman in Focus Features' "Harriet", among others. Erivo's performances have garnered her Tony, Emmy and Grammy awards and SAG and Oscar nominations.

Erivo will share the Independence Blue Cross stage with Derulo, the multi-platinum singer, songwriter and dancer. Derulo began his career writing songs for Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy and more. Since then, he's had 11 platinum singles, four of which reached number 1 on the Top 40 charts, including “Want to Want Me,” “Whatcha Say,” "In My Head," "Ridin' Solo," "Don't Wanna Go Home" and "It Girl."

Oh, by the way, we want to see your photos of what #July4thPhilly means to you – just share them on Twitter or Instagram! You may wind up in our concert! And be sure to check out our cool Wawa Welcome America filter on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.