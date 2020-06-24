September 17 is recognized in the United States as Constitution Day. The purpose of Constitution Day is to commemorate the creation and signing of the supreme law of the land and to honor and celebrate the privileges and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship for both native-born and naturalized citizens (www.civiced.org).

In this downloadable lesson from Commonwealth Charter Academy, you can help your students learn several important facts about the Constitution and its history.

Activator: Read the book, What is the Constitution?  

What is the Constitution? In this book, your learner will learn about when the
constitution was written, the rights it gives to all citizens, and how it is celebrated each year on Constitution Day.

Activity #1: 

Below are three amendments found in the Bill of Rights. Discuss them with your learner.

  • The right to free speech.
  • The freedom of religion.
  • The freedom to assemble and ask the government to fix problems

Closure:

Follow up with the extension question:

  • Why do you think the Constitution is important?
