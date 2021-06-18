What to Know Wawa Welcome America is screening free movies from Juneteenth to July 4.

The movies will play at parks and drive-in theaters across Philadelphia.

"Shrek," "Rocky," "Hidden Figures" and other fan favorites are included in the series.

Wawa Welcome America is screening free movies across the city from Juneteenth to July 4 as part of their Philly @ the Movies and Philly @ the Drive-in series.

You can enjoy fan favorites including "Rocky" and "Shrek" at a local park or from the comfort of your own car at a drive-in movie theater.

Here are all of the free movies you can enjoy as part of the festival:

Philly @ the Movies: 'Rocky,' June 20

"Rocky" is back on the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a Wawa Welcome America fan-favorite event. Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy a Philly-centric night under the stars for a free screening of "Rocky."

Prior to the movie, grab a free Tastykake and Herr’s giveaway, and enjoy music from Philly’s own DJ Hollywood. The movie will begin at 8 p.m.

Philly @ the Drive-in: 'Tulsa: the Fire and the Forgotten,' June 21

The Philadelphia Film Society is partnering with the African American Museum in Philadelphia and WHYY to present "Tulsa: the Fire and the Forgotten."

One hundred years after the destruction of the Black-owned Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma -- one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history -- the film explores vital issues of atonement, reconciliation and reparation.

Preregistration is required for the 9 p.m. movie at PFS Drive-in at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

Philly @ the Movies: 'Pitch Perfect,' June 23

Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy entertainment from local artists courtesy of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, followed by a free screening of "Pitch Perfect."

The event will start at 7 p.m., with one hour of free entertainment before the movie. It will take place at Capitolo Playground in South Philadelphia.

Philly @ the Movies: 'How to Train Your Dragon,' June 24

Enjoy a free screening of this family-friendly classic, following free art making activities for kids beginning at 7 p.m., courtesy of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

Be sure to grab your free Tastykake and bag of Herr’s before the movie begins at 8 p.m. The event will take place at Hank Gathers Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.

Philly @ the Drive-in: 'Shrek,' June 29

You can watch "Shrek" from the safety of your own car for free at the PFS Drive-in at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. Pre-registration is required for the 9 p.m. showing.

Guests can enjoy a free snack from Herr’s at check-in, which begins at 8 p.m.

Philly @ the Movies: 'Hidden Figures,' June 30

Beginning at 7 p.m., enjoy an exciting jazz performance by local artists, prior to a free screening of "Hidden Figures," a true story of three brilliant Black women at NASA who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history.

The movie will being at 8 p.m. at Cherashore Playground in Olney.