Watch Chef Wolfgang Puck Dish Up an Oscar-Worthy Menu for the Governors Ball

Truffle Pot Pie and Parfait of Boba are just a few of the fancy names of the dishes that will be served at the Governors Ball on Oscar night. Chef Wolfgang Puck and his team at Wolfgang Puck Catering have the task of serving the stars their post-Oscars meal.

And despite the assumption that celebrities don’t eat, Chef Puck says they absolutely do.

“They love to eat, especially after the Oscars ceremony because most of them did not eat all day,” Puck says. “By 10 o’clock at night everybody is starving.”

Luckily his team of highly trained chefs are ready with dishes designed to please every palate. From Vegetable Spring Rolls to Mini Taro Root Taco with Braised Hibiscus and Tomatillo Salsa, guests have a variety to choose from.

Each year there are vegan and vegetarian options on the menu and this year is no exception. Chef Puck says he was inspired by the movie “Parasite” when he created the Parasite Pizza.

“I saw the movie on the plane. So I said, let’s make a stir fried pizza with eggplant, zucchini, onion, red peppers, ginger, garlic, green onion and put it on top of the pizza. And it’s really delicious!” Puck says.

Take scroll through pictures of some of the dishes that will be served up and watch our behind the scenes conversation with Chef Puck in his kitchen to get a closer look. The Governors Ball happens just after the Oscars in the Hollywood and Highland center on Sunday, Feb. 8.