Walmart Parking Lots Will Transform Into Drive-In Theaters

What to Know 160 Walmart parking lots will transform nationwide.

Outdoor movie screenings will take place from August through October.

"Drive-in essentials" will be available for online order and curbside pickup.

Listing all the usual activities you might have engaged in — in the past — while sitting in your car in a Walmart parking lot?

You might have double-checked a shopping list, or called your sister, or turned up a song on the radio, or engaged in all three things simultaneously, if you're a major multitasker.

But, looking through your windshield at a big screen and taking in a full-length movie?

That is not a pastime associated with visiting a parking lot owned by the superstore chain.

That's changing over the summer of 2020, as 160 Walmart parking lots, across the nation, become — at least temporarily — drive-in movie theaters.

The company is working in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises to bring cinematic treats to people searching for safe and physically distanced ways to watch films outside of their homes.

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," is the plan-ahead outlook.

"This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

But, the film fun won't wrap when summer does. The series will continue into October.

Adding to the night-out aura of the event?

You'll be able to put in an order for "drive-in essentials" online, and then pick up those goodies curbside when you arrive.

"Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11," says Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival.

"But now, the Tribeca Drive-in is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for."

Find out more on the drive-in series, and Walmart's new kid-focused Camp by Walmart activities for kids, here.

Can't wait for August? Some local drive-ins have re-opened or popped up to give you a movie experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At Delsea Drive-in, in Vineland, New Jersey you are able to purchase tickets through their site, as they show films over weekends during the summer season.

The Sunnybrook Socially Distancing Drive-in in Pottstown operates Friday through Sunday. Concessions include standard movie fare like popcorn, nachos and candy, as well as favorites from SunnyBrook's own menu, including burgers, fries, salads and chicken sandwiches, not to mention cocktails to go. Food and drink orders are placed online, and the food is delivered to the vehicles. Moviegoers should be ready to wear masks if exiting their vehicle.

In Lambertville, New Jersey they are doing a park-in movie series at Music Mountain Theatre from Friday, June 19 to Saturday, Aug. 8. Tickets will be limited, serving on a first come, first serve basis. Concessions are available, and moviegoers are encouraged to wear masks if exiting their vehicle.