Every 68 seconds, someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer's. Gather your friends and family and

"Walk to End Alzheimer's," on November 10th at Citizens Bank Park. Your participation will help raise funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

There's still time left to register.

Where: Citizens Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148

When: Sunday - November 10, 2013

Contact: 1-800-272-3900