Got Old Toys? This Guy Is Touring Philly Area Looking to Buy Vintage Toys

Parents who still have that bin full of toys even though your child left home years ago, this one's for you.

"America's Toy Scout" Joel Magee announced he's hosting a vintage toy buying show at various locations across the Philadelphia area this week.

The 'Pawn Stars' Disney expert will be showing off a $100,000 Camaro Hot Wheels car while looking to purchase vintage 20th Century and earlier toys from families, a news release said.

Organizers claim that families could leave with thousands of dollars.

Sale Locations

Sept. 14: Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia City Avenue, 4100 Presidential Blvd.

Sept. 15-16: Fairfield Inn & Suites, 100 Lawrence Road in Broomall

The show will run from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day, admission and parking will be free at all locations