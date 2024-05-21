Victoria Monét drops out of Philadelphia's Roots Picnic, other festivals due to health issues

Grammy-award-winning singer Victoria Monét has canceled her plans to perform at several music festivals this summer, including Philadelphia's Roots Picnic.

In a social media post, the R&B singer told her fans she is "gutted" that she has to cancel. She also went on to say she has been "dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now."

She continued, "But I will be back out there soon that’s a promise! Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soon.”

Monét had been scheduled to perform at two other festivals, including the Governor's Ball.