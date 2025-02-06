Love at first fright? Valentine's Day-themed haunted house returns to Manayunk

Nothing says romance like visiting a haunted house over Valentine's Day weekend.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is reopening its doors on Main Street in Manayunk for a special two-night-only pop-up event on Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15.

"Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story," Philadelphia's only Valentine's themed haunted house and horror experience, has returned to lead guests into a blackout experience deep within the hidden chamber and rooms of the mill.

Organizers say with just a flickering candle; guests are invited to explore the dark, hidden chamber deep beneath Main Street in Manayunk. Follow the trail of hearts to uncover the tragic tale of Viktor and his Valentine - and their twisted love story.

Grab your date, friends, or family, and get ready to be up close and personal with over 40 scare actors. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35.

Visit lincolnmillhaunt.com for more information.