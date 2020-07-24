Universal Cancels Halloween Horror Nights 2020 Due to COVID Concerns

Halloween Horror Nights will not take place this year due to concerns over public health regulations, Universal Studios announced Friday.

"Universal Studio Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place," the company said in a statement posted to its website and social media accounts.

"Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe."

this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever... and will come again. pic.twitter.com/72uyzTWDXE — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 24, 2020

Universal reopened its theme parks on June 5 with new public health restrictions in place, including enforced social distancing, facial covering requirements and more limited attendance capacities.

Halloween Horror Nights had been scheduled to take place on select nights from September 10 through November 1. It would have been the event's 30th anniversary.

Universal Orlando is owned by Comcast and NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC and WTVJ-TV.