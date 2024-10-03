Unicorn World set take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center this fall

Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive, and themed event for all ages, is set to gallop into the Philadelphia region this fall.

From Oct. 26 through Oct. 27, the family-friendly event will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds located in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The event -- created by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines -- features photo-worthy experiences such as an enchanted forest, engaging arts and crafts, and colorful, life-sized, moving unicorns.

There will be additional interactive experiences such as bounce houses, free-play toys, sensory tables, balloon bubble houses, and story time.

“Unicorn World has become a special place where families can create lasting memories together,” Lauren said in a news release. “As parents, we understand the importance of offering an event that allows families to simply enjoy their time together without the usual stress of planning. Every detail – from engaging, brain-stimulating activities to exciting amusements – has been thoughtfully designed."

Since 2022, Unicorn World has welcomed over 200,000 guests across the United States, with stops in major cities like Chicago, Miami, and Phoenix.

Tickets for this magical event start at $29.95 and are free for children under age 2.

If you are interested in going, tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door.

For more information about tickets, time reservations, and add-on experiences, visit theunicornworld.com.