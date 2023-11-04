Underground late-night ramen bar inspired by ‘Blade Runner' opens in Center City

Another late-night spot has opened right in the heart of Center City bringing together those who love food and those who love sci-fi.

Glu Hospitality announced the grand opening of Chika, a ramen bar that is inspired by the cult classic movie "Blade Runner."

Chika is a two-level, 2,000-square-foot subterranean restaurant located at 1526 Sansom Street in Rittenhouse Square.

The Japanese word "Chika" means basement or cellar, which is what visitors will expect when going underneath the city streets to enter this speakeasy-style ramen bar.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The restaurant is decked out in neon lights, original artwork, tiled floors with chrome and metal accents. There is enough room to seat dozens of people and there is also an elevated back-dining room that is available for private events and buy-outs.

Cody Aldrich Photography

Glu Hospitality and partners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu teamed up to open Chika to bring together a fusion of food, drink and design. Glu Hospitality is now one of the leading hospitality and restaurant groups in the Philadelphia area.

"Glu Hospitality has always wanted to create our ramen concept," Gibbons said in a news release. "When I moved here from New York City I missed the late-night ramen shops that were a go-to in New York after a night out on the town. When I first stepped into this space it just felt like the perfect place to do this concept - there's nothing else like it in Philadelphia. Sansom Street and Rittenhouse has so much nightlife but is lacking late-night dining - and this seemed like the perfect compliment."



Gibbons added, "Our Asian sushi concepts 1225 Raw, Izakaya Fishtown and Sushi Suite have been well received by the public. We feel there is demand for more in Philadelphia and the entire region. We love that we have the opportunity to create interesting food and drink destinations that bring together classic Asian cuisine with unique spaces and original beverage offerings."

Cody Aldrich Photography

Inside Chika, guests will enjoy food options such as otsumami, salads, 5 styles of traditional ramen, hand rolls, hand roll sets and desserts.

The otsumami options include - gyoza, agedashi tofu, tuna rice crisps, takoyaki, yakitori, tori karaage and more.

The tonkotsu chashumen is Chika's signature dish which is hakata style "tonkotsu" noodle soup topped with marinated chashu pork, shiitake, menma, red pickled ginger, sesame, scallions and drizzled with roasted garlic oil.

The cocktail menu features many options from sakes to wines that pair well with some of the food options. But you have to check out some of the movie-inspired cocktails such as the Deckard, Hannibal Chew, Syrup Nexus-Six, Roy Batty, More Human Than Human and Electric Sheep.

The menu for Chika was designed by Executive Chef Dean Leevongcharoen, who graduated from Penn State School of Hospitality Management, has been a chef for 12 years and formerly owned his own ramen restaurant in Center City.

Leevongcharoen trained in Japan, Lyon France and Paul Bocuse Restaurant School. This will be Leevongcharoen first time working with Glu Hospitality.

Cody Aldrich Photography

Chika is currently only offering dinner and late-night services to start and lunch and brunch options will come at a later date. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information about Chika visit chikaramenbar.com.