Cupertino

384-square-foot home in Silicon Valley sells for over its $1.7 million asking price

The house sit on a 7,841-square-foot lot, giving it ample space for expansion

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tiny house in Cupertino, California, that would fit into most apartments sold for $2 million.

The open studio home measures 384 square feet and features a kitchen so small that it doesn't fit a full size refrigerator or stove. However, it sit on a 7,841-square-foot lot, giving it ample space for expansion.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The home had an asking price of $1.7 million. Faviola Perez, the broker for the home, said the owner received multiple offers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Cupertino
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us