Tinder is giving singles a new way to deal with post-breakup baggage — literally.

The dating app has launched the ExCycle program, an initiative that turns emotionally charged clothing from past relationships into fresh, stylish outfits. Teaming up with designer Sami Miró, Tinder is proving that fashion and self-discovery go hand in hand, allowing singles to transform their wardrobe and their outlook on love at the same time.

Breaking up, but making upcycled fashion

ExCycle officially debuted in New York City, where fashion-forward singles gathered to breathe new life into old clothes.

According to Devin Colleran, Tinder’s head of brand, the idea stemmed from a surprising statistic — two-thirds of Americans still hold on to items from an ex. Instead of letting those clothes collect dust (or emotional junk), Tinder saw an opportunity to transform them into symbols of renewal.

“At Tinder, we’re all about redefining connection and exploring possibilities,” Colleran said in a press release. “Breakups can be tough, but they can also be the start of something new.”

From heartbreak to haute couture

Sami Miró, an expert in upcycled fashion, spearheaded the design process. She personally interviewed participants to understand their style preferences before reimagining their old garments.

“It’s about taking something from a past relationship and making it into a piece that reflects who they are — or who they want to become,” Miró explained.

For Miró, upcycling is second nature. “I do this literally every single day, whether I’m going to the office or out at night,” she said. Her passion for sustainable fashion made her the perfect collaborator for Tinder’s mission of helping singles turn emotional baggage into wearable art.

A community-driven wardrobe refresh

To make ExCycle even more accessible, Tinder hosted a public event at New York’s Tumbao, where attendees could bring their ex's garments to exchange, receive styling advice and participate in customization sessions. As they snipped, stitched and swapped, guests reflected on the memories tied to their clothing — transforming the energy of past relationships into confidence for future ones.

“The feedback has been so positive,” Miró shared. “Everybody has something in their possession that reminds them of an ex. This program gives them a way to reclaim that energy and turn it into something empowering.”

Swiping right on a fresh start

Whether it’s a hoodie from an old flame or a first-date dress that no longer sparks joy, ExCycle invites singles to take control of their narrative — one upcycled outfit at a time.

So, if you’ve been holding on to that sentimental sweater, maybe it’s time to give it a makeover. Who knows? Your next great love story might start with a recycled outfit — and a fresh perspective.