New immersive ‘time-traveling' experience coming to Philadelphia this summer

LOL Entertainment, the company behind the Museum of Illusions Philadelphia, has partnered with Time Mission to bring a new immersive team-based adventure concept to Philadelphia this summer.

Time Mission currently operates in New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia. Its newest location, 1534 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, will be the first Pennsylvania location.

This new concept will be LOL Entertainment’s third location-based entertainment experience in Philadelphia, with their upcoming Sandbox VR opening in spring 2025.

Organizers say Time Mission is set to bring a bold, interactive twist to Philadelphia’s entertainment scene.

The team-based adventure allows players to take on real-world tasks to earn points for their teams, travel though a glitch matrix, crack codes, dodge lasers, solve riddles, uncover hidden tunnels and so much more.

Teams of two to five people will embrace on a time-travel journey, racing through over 25 unique portals across the past, present and future.

“We’re excited to bring Time Mission to Philadelphia,” CEO of LOL Entertainment Rob Cooper said in a news release. “Philly is all about community and teamwork, so a concept built around team-based challenges feels like a perfect fit. It’s another way we’re creating unforgettable experiences that bring people together, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

“Partnering with LOL Entertainment allows us to scale Time Mission and deliver exceptional experiences to even more guests,” said Pieter Martens, CEO and Co-Founder of Time Mission. “LOL Entertainment’s proven track record makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth.”

For more information visit lolentertainment.com and timemission.com.