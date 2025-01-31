Philadelphia

The Weeknd coming to Philadelphia for ‘After Hours Til Dawn' tour. Here's when

You can catch The Weeknd in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Cherise Lynch

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Getty Images

Philadelphia, get ready -- the one and only "Starboy" is coming.

Diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd is set to bring his massive "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour to the city this summer.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The announcement comes on the heels of the R&B singer's latest album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow." The album serves as the final chapter in his trilogy, following "After Hours" and "Dawn FM."

In support of the complete album trilogy, The Weeknd will stop all across America with this stadium tour featuring chart-topping, multi-platinum, and genre-defying Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The show will feature a never-before-seen production and include an electrifying setlist with hits from his extensive catalog.

You can catch The Weeknd in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The Scene

Northern Liberties 4 hours ago

Come hungry to Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Food & Drink 5 hours ago

7-Eleven is rewarding us for getting through January with free Slurpees for one day

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale here now until Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. The Artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. and run until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. The Cash App Card presale will begin on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

The general on-sale will begin on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 am at theweeknd.com/tour.  

The Weeknd has partnered with Global Citizen for this tour, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to support children from vulnerable communities worldwide.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMusic & Musicians
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us