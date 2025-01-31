The Weeknd coming to Philadelphia for ‘After Hours Til Dawn' tour. Here's when

Philadelphia, get ready -- the one and only "Starboy" is coming.

Diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd is set to bring his massive "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour to the city this summer.

The announcement comes on the heels of the R&B singer's latest album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow." The album serves as the final chapter in his trilogy, following "After Hours" and "Dawn FM."

In support of the complete album trilogy, The Weeknd will stop all across America with this stadium tour featuring chart-topping, multi-platinum, and genre-defying Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean.

The show will feature a never-before-seen production and include an electrifying setlist with hits from his extensive catalog.

You can catch The Weeknd in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale here now until Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. The Artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. and run until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. The Cash App Card presale will begin on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

The general on-sale will begin on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 am at theweeknd.com/tour.

The Weeknd has partnered with Global Citizen for this tour, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to support children from vulnerable communities worldwide.