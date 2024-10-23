‘The Voice' recap: Battles are underway, here's how local contestants are doing

The Battle Rounds are underway on NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice."

Two local singers — Mark Shiiba from Swarthmore and Gabrielle Zabosky from Chester County — gave powerful performances this week.

Shiiba faced off against his "Team Bublé" teammate Edward Preble and performed Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."

The coaches, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg, were split on who won the battle.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Ultimately, coach Bublé picked Preble, sending Shiiba home.

Zabosky, who is on team Stefani, won her battle round against Minnesota singer Frankie Torres after performing INXS' "Never Tear Us A Part."

However, Torres is still in the competition. Coach McEntire saved her, bringing Torres onto her team. Now, both ladies will head to the knockout round.

Zabosky recently appeared on Philly Live to discuss her journey on "The Voice" and what it was like to get a four-chair turn during her blind auditions.

"It is the best thing that has ever happened to me, the biggest blessing, " Zabosky told NBC10's Katy Zachry. "All the people I have met has been my favorite part. You just met all of these amazing people that are going to be your life long friends now."

Chester County's own Gabrielle Zabosky talks about getting a four chair turn and joining team Gwen Stefani during her blind auditions on NBC's hit show "The Voice."

Two other local singers — Aliyah Khaylyn from Philadelphia and Shye Roberts, a graduate of Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts — are also preparing to participate in the battle rounds in the upcoming episodes.

You can watch their journeys on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.