‘The Voice' coach Michael Bublé saves Delaware County singer with replay button

Not one coach spun their chair when Delaware County's own Mark Shiiba took the stage during the blind auditions on NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice," but his story didn't end there.

During his audition, the Swarthmore native had performed his own rendition of Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right," and while none of the coaches spun their chairs, he still impressed them all with his ability to sing, play the harmonica and guitar.

He especially impressed coach and Grammy-award-winning singer Michael Bublé so much that he used his "coaches replay button," which was added this season.

This new "reply" rule -- allowing coaches to choose singers even after the audition ended -- gave Shiiba a chance to join team Bublé.

"You are what we label a triple threat, a harmonica, guitar, and vocalist?" coach and hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg said to Shiiba. "Bublé is going to work you all the way out."

"I knew that I had made a mistake before the chair ever turned around because I think this guy is a star," Bublé said.

Shiiba isn't the only Pennsylvania native competing on the 26th of "The Voice," Chester County's Gabrielle Zabosky has joined team Gwen Stefani after wowing the coaches last week with her performance during the blind auditions.

You can watch Shiiba's and Zabosky's journey on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.