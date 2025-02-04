West Philly native stuns judges during ‘The Voice' audition, joins team John Legend

Season 27 of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice" is now underway, and one local singer made the cut during Monday night's blind audition.

West Philadelphia native Renzo wowed all the coaches -- John Legend, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini -- with his acoustic version of Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic ballad "Simple Man."

His soulful performance turned the chairs of Bublé, Ballerini, and Legend. Unfortunately, Levine didn't even have the chance to turn his chair because Legend used his first block of the season to stop Levine from being able to recruit Renzo for his team.

The 33-year-old received praise from all the judges but ultimately chose to join Team Legend.

You can watch the next round of blind auditions on "The Voice" on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.