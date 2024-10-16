Philadelphia

Philly singer wows judges during ‘The Voice' audition, joins team Michael Bublé

By Cherise Lynch

Another local singer made the first cut on NBC's hit singing competition, "The Voice."

Aliyah Khaylyn, a 23-year-old from Philadelphia, stunned the judges with her powerful cover of Tamar Braxton's "Love and War" during her blind audition.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Khaylyn got all the remaining judges with room on their team to turn their chairs within the first minute of her performance.

“This show is called The Voice, and so we’re looking for your voice, right? But it’s not just about having a voice,” said coach and Grammy-award-winning singer Michael Bublé. “It’s about you having the ability to come out here and just have light shine out of you. I wish I could sing like you. I would win this competition, I think.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Khaylyn received praise from all of the judges but ultimately chose to join Team Bublé.

"Aliyah's got a beatuiful voice, really soulful, complete package," said Bublé "And honestly, I was really looking for a female to round out my team."

The Scene

Matt Tries That 48 mins ago

Matt Tries That: Carving the perfect pumpkin

Halloween 3 hours ago

How much Halloween candy should you buy?

Aliyah now joins the list of other local singers that have made it past the blind auditions including Delaware County's Mark Shiiba who is also on Team Bublé and Chester County's Gabrielle Zabosky who is on team Gwen Stefani.

You can watch all of their journeys on "The Voice" Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMusic & Musicians
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us