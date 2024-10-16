Philly singer wows judges during ‘The Voice' audition, joins team Michael Bublé

Another local singer made the first cut on NBC's hit singing competition, "The Voice."

Aliyah Khaylyn, a 23-year-old from Philadelphia, stunned the judges with her powerful cover of Tamar Braxton's "Love and War" during her blind audition.

Khaylyn got all the remaining judges with room on their team to turn their chairs within the first minute of her performance.

“This show is called The Voice, and so we’re looking for your voice, right? But it’s not just about having a voice,” said coach and Grammy-award-winning singer Michael Bublé. “It’s about you having the ability to come out here and just have light shine out of you. I wish I could sing like you. I would win this competition, I think.”

Khaylyn received praise from all of the judges but ultimately chose to join Team Bublé.

"Aliyah's got a beatuiful voice, really soulful, complete package," said Bublé "And honestly, I was really looking for a female to round out my team."

Aliyah now joins the list of other local singers that have made it past the blind auditions including Delaware County's Mark Shiiba who is also on Team Bublé and Chester County's Gabrielle Zabosky who is on team Gwen Stefani.

You can watch all of their journeys on "The Voice" Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.