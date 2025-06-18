The Oval returns for free summer fun along the Ben Franklin Parkway

Summer time fun has returned to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Parkway Council, announced the return of The Oval.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The popular seasonal park will be open from now through Sunday, September 14, offering free, family-friendly programming and dynamic public space activations.

Organizers said this year's extended schedule reflects ongoing efforts to transform the Parkway into a vibrant, accessible, year-round great urban park for all Philadelphians.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“The 2025 Oval represents what summer in the city should feel like—welcoming, joyful, and full of possibility,” said Susan Slawson, Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. “Thanks to our continued partnership with the Parkway Council, we’re proud to offer free, community-driven programming that brings people together for active nights, artistic experiences, and moments of rest along the Parkway.”

What time is the Oval open?

Wednesdays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 9 p.m.

Organizers said the Oval will be closed from June 30 through July 6 for Welcome America’s July 4th Concert and Fireworks.

What can I expect this year at the Oval?

- A beer garden, pop-up kitchen, and Philly-themed mini-golf by Fairmount’s Libertee Grounds.

- A vibrant ground mural by Mural Arts Philadelphia, created in collaboration with celebrated Philadelphia artist King Saladeen and supported by Under Armour, brings new energy to The Oval—reflecting the creativity, resilience, and spirit of Philly while transforming the Parkway into a dynamic canvas for community connection and summer fun.

- Lawn games and children’s play zones.

- A rotating selection of food trucks.

- A diverse calendar of free events, including movie nights, live music, cultural performances, community celebrations, and special festival and market days.

“The Parkway Council is again delighted to collaborate with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation on the 2025 Oval,” added Nicholas Anderson, Executive Director of the Parkway Council. “This year, we’re not only extending the Oval into June and September—we’re connecting it to a new Parkway to Park Festival, highlighting the incredible range of activity happening across the Parkway district all summer long.”

A full calendar of events can be found online at parkwaytoparkfestival.org and on Instagram at @theovalphl.