The Oval returns for summer 2024 transforming the Ben Franklin Parkway into an outdoor oasis

More summertime fun is coming to the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson, with the Parkway Council, announced that The Oval will once again return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Léelo en español aquí.

For seven weekends The Oval transforms a public parking lot into an outdoor urban oasis.

Organizers say visitors can expect eight acres of food and beverage, art, music and entertainment, wellness experiences, and free special event programming.

This year, Libertee Grounds - the popular mini-golf bar and restaurant in Francisville - is installing an all-ages mini golf course that features famous Philadelphia landmarks.

Additionally, organizers said local band SNACKTIME will curate a concert series.

“Providing unique outdoor experiences during the summer is what Parks & Rec does best, and The Oval will be an exciting destination for people of all ages to have fun and relax amid the beauty of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” Commissioner Slawson said in a news release. “I’m grateful for our partnership with the Parkway Council to bring The Oval back this summer.”

The Oval will open to the public on Thursday, July 11, 2024 and will operate through Sunday, August 25, 2024.

You can hangout at The Oval at the following times:

Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon – 11 p.m.

Sundays: Noon – 9 p.m.

“The Parkway Council is delighted to deepen its partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and activate this amazing public space with programming for all,” Executive Director of the Parkway Council Nicholas Anderson said. “As the Council continues to work with the City on the Parkway planning process, events like the Oval demonstrate the potential the Parkway has as a great urban park for Philadelphia and the region.”