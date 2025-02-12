‘Ho, Hey,' The Lumineers are coming to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park this fall

The Lumineers will be coming to the City of Brotherly Love this fall.

The folk rock band has announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of their "Automatic 2025 World Tour" and is set to play at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on Friday, Sept. 19.

Special guests for the tour will be Young The Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell, and Chance Peña.

This upcoming tour celebrates the arrival of The Lumineers’ hugely anticipated new album," Automatic." “Same Old Song,” the first single from the album is currently No. 4 at AAA and No. 6 at Alternative radio in the States, while achieving No. 4 at Alternative and No. 14 at Active Rock in Canada.

Founded in 2005 by Wesley Schultz -- lead vocals, guitar -- and Jeremiah Fraites -- drums, percussion, piano -- The Lumineers have risen to become one of the most successful bands of their generation. So whether you have been following the band since their "Ho, Hey" days or recently found them this concert will sure have you "wrapped in upbeat, infectious melodies."

For first access to tickets to the concert, fans can register now for the artist presale tickets by signing up at www.thelumineers.com/tour.

VIP Experiences will also be available starting with the artist presale and include a premium reserved seat or general admission pit ticket with early entry to the venue, an invitation to the pre-show Automatic Travel Lounge, an exclusive retro merchandise pack, and more. The artist presales begin Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.