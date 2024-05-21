"Somebody Told Me" The Killers are coming back to the Philadelphia region.

Brandon Flowers and the rest of the Las Vegas-based rockers will play a concert at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on "Your Side of Town" in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

"Read My Mind?" This is how to get tickets and what songs every "Human" in attendance can expect to hear:

What's the 'Hot Fuss' with this tour?

The Killers are celebrating 20 years since their debut album featuring "Mr. Brightside," "Smile Like You Mean It" and "All These Things You've Done" exploded onto the alternative rock scene. The two decades since have included numerous other hits like "When You Were Young," Your Side of Town," "The Way It Was" and "Runaway."

No need to 'Run for Cover' to score tickets

The presale began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The presale groups include the Victims Fan Club, Line Nation, Ticketmaster and Freedom Mortgage and run through 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

General public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23.

Click here to get tickets.