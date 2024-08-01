Teachers can get free entry to LEGOLAND Philadelphia this August. Here's how

Attention all teachers! Before the school year kicks off, enjoy free admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia.

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 30, LEGOLAND - located at 500 W Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting - is celebrating teachers and showing appreciation.

Teachers can also bring their families and friends along for the fun at a discounted rate of 40% off tickets all month long.

The special promotion runs every day except Saturdays, and all teachers must present a valid school ID or paystub to gain entry.

Tickets are limited and must be reserved online in advance at legolanddiscoverycenter.com.