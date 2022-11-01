Taylor Swift Coming Back to Pa. for 2 ‘Eras Tour' Concerts at the Linc in Philly

On the heels of becoming for the first artist to ever hold the Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift has announced The Eras Tour, with two stops in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania native will play Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 and 13, 2023. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will support Swift for the Friday night and Saturday night concerts at the Linc.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Swift announced the first leg of her stadium tour on social media Tuesday morning, "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour." The music superstar is riding the wave following the release of "Midnights" less than two weeks ago.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US," Swift wrote on Twitter. "With international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Swift kicks off her U.S. tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and it will wrap Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets to the Philly show and other concerts are being sold through Ticketmaster. Fans who click on the ticket link get a chance to register for a spot in line to get tickets. Fans have until Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET to register.

Verified Fan Presales begin on Nov. 15, Ticketmaster said.

Lincoln Financial Field posted that tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.