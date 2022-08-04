‘Taste My Face:' Applebee's Releases Wing-Flavored Lip Gloss

Applebee's is getting into the makeup industry, but the chain is not leaving behind its tasty roots.

The restaurant company has partnered with makeup and skincare brand Winky Lux to launch "Saucy Gloss," a collection of lip glosses that taste like four of the chain's most popular wing sauces. Here are the flavors:

Get Me Hot Buffalo: Creamy coral that packs the hot buffalo spice your ex could never have handled.

Sweet Chile Kiss: Deep rich red kissed with a hint of fine golden chile specks that put the "mmm" in make out.

Be My Honey Pepper: A gorgeous golden honey-spiced gloss with shimmering flecks that'll make you the queen bee of date night.

Honey BBQ-T: A shiny, smoky barbecue hue with a side of honey sweetness to make your kisses downright craveable.

To go along with the release, Applebee's released a music video, "Taste My Face," directed by Hannah Lux Davis. The director has directed music videos for singers such as Ariana Grande, Halsey and Miley Cyrus, but this new video is one of her sauciest.

The new lip gloss can be bought as a single or four-piece combo at the Winky Lux website.