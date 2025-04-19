Retail

Target annual car seat trade-in kicks off next week with deals for participants

By Grace Erwin

Starting April 27, consumers can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to a Target store.

Target's car seat trade-in is returning for another year, giving customers the opportunity to switch out their old car seats.

In return for trading in, a 20% Target circle bonus will be given, which can be used toward a new car seat or other baby gear.

If you still want to participate in the event, but don't have a car seat to trade in, you can still get up to 20% off of certain baby items and travel accessories.

The retail chain has recycled nearly 50 million pounds of car seat materials and nearly 440,000 since 2016.

The trade-in runs through May 10. More information can be found here.

The event comes after Target made the decision to roll back DEI initiatives earlier this year.

In a memo sent to its employees and viewed by CNBC, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will end its three-year DEI goals, stop reports to external diversity-focused groups like the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and end a program focused on carrying more products from Black- or minority-owned businesses.

