Taco Tuesday to the Max! Check Out These National Taco Day Deals

National Taco Day is here and though the ultimate Taco Tuesday event is nationwide, the celebration has a few perks here in Delaware Valley.

For one day only, Oct. 4, 2022, taco spots across the area will be offering promos and discounts. Here is a sampling of a few of the tasty promotions:

The Bottomless Taco Tuesday deal is back at the Northern Liberties restaurant. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can get bottomless tacos, chips and salsa for $25.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's Southwest Grill -- the national chain with dozens of locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware -- is offering its Moe's Reward members $5 off any meal kit by using the promo code "TACODAY22" on Tuesday.

" Taco kits come with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, beans, rice, sour cream, and a shareable bowl of Moe’s famous queso," according to Moe's.

Rosa Mexicano

The favorite New York chain now has an Ardmore location. In honor of Taco Tuesday they are offering 50% off tacos on Tuesday.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Taco Lover’s Pass is making a limited return in honor of National Taco Day. Available exclusively on the Taco Bell app, the pass is available for only one day. The pass allows members to redeem on of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days for just $10.

For #NationalTacoDay we are doing #TacoDrops all across internet from 6am-6pm PT. Dropping 500 Taco Lover’s Passes through codes redeemable in the Taco Bell app. Check our Twitter every hour on the hour for directions to the next drop. Codes are limited, redeem before it is gone. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2022

Looking for a free taco? Taco Bell is offering a free taco to anyone who orders $15 or more worth of grub on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or Grubhub on Tuesday.

This is in no way an extensive list. Check the social media accounts of your favorite taco spot to see if they are offering a deal.