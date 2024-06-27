Food & Drink

Taco Bell enters the value wars with a $7 meal deal

The feast features three full-sized menu items and more.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

One of America’s favorite Tex-Mex-inspired eateries has dropped its own meal deal, boldly following others into the most recent round of value wars

On June 27, Taco Bell announced the debut of a new $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which the chain says will satiate the public’s hunger for “quality, full-sized fan favorites at an affordable price.”

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It follows the launch of similar low-cost offers at chains like McDonald’sWendy’sBurger King and more.

Taco Bell’s limited-time meal deal features a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce and a medium fountain drink all at a 55% discount.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell North America’s CMO, said in a press release.

Montgomery continued, adding that “Our Cravings Value Menu is one of the leading value menus within the industry, offering 10 items at under $3, because we believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance.”

Taco Bell isn’t new to the value wars. Its newer Cravings Value Menu launched in January and features the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt and the $1 Cheesy Roll Up.

The Scene

Food & Drink Jun 25

Wendy's offers free Frostys and $5 combo to take on McDonald's $5 meal deal

New Jersey Jun 25

Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ taking Fright Fest to the extreme this year

In April, the chain offered a limited-time $5 Taco Discovery Box on Taco Tuesdays through June 4. That deal came with a crunchy taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium drink.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us