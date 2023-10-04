Sushi Suite, a new 17-course omakase ‘speakeasy' in Fishtown

Sushi lovers, get ready to feast at a new lavish restaurant opening in Philadelphia.

SimpleVenue, an NYC-based hospitality group that specializes in micro restaurants, in partnership with Glu Hospitality, announced the grand opening of Sushi Suite a luxury dining experience in Fishtown.

Located at 1832 Frankford Avenue, guests will enter through the front doors of Izakaya Fishtown and head to the back of the dining room to find a private entrance into the "sushi speakeasy."

Inside Sushi Suite, guests will unlock a dining experience like no other as a chef will prepare and serve up a 17-course omakase extravaganza.

The theme of this restaurant is 1920s glam meets modern-day speakeasy with only eight seats making for an intimate dining experience.

Credit: Sushi Suite Fishtown

Each dish will be served directly by Chef Mitsutaka Harada and no two dishes will be the same as he will create 17 electable pieces of nigiri sushi ranging from succulent botan ebi to prized Hokkaido uni - which is fish sourced from all over the world.

"To be able to hear a chef describe their food, taste the passion behind it and see it being made in front of you is a show in and of itself and we want everyone to be able to experience this style of dining." SimpleVenue Founder Michael Sinensky said in a news release.

Guest can pair their dishes with a craft selection of handmade cocktails, imported sake and rare Japanese whiskies.

The full experience runs about 90 minutes long and costs $185 plus tax and gratuity per person.

Credit: Sushi Suite Fishtown

Chef Harada is from Japan and now lives in Bala Cynwyd. He attended Temple University and has 17 years of experience working at other fine dining establishments in Philadelphia such as Morimoto, Zama, Sushi Hatsu, Ginza, Makiman, Mizu Sushi, Makiman and others.

"All of our sushi chefs at Sushi Suite came from other high-end omakase restaurants and apprenticed under master sushi chefs that were given this same chance at some point in their career to run their own counter," Sinensky said. "Chef Mitsutaka Harada learned under Chef Morimoto but now it’s his turn to shine."

Opening day is Oct. 5 and regular hours and days of operation will be Tuesday and Thursday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information about Sushi Suite and how to book reservations visit www.sushisuite.com.