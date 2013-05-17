This year’s “With Love: Super Adoption Day” will once again be the largest event of its kind in Philadelphia history and one of the largest adoption events nationwide. Organized by Citizens for a No-Kill Philadelphia, there will be rescue groups and shelters with adoptable animals for the public to meet and hopefully adopt!



The event is going to be held at Walnut Street Plaza on Penn’s Landing (a beautiful outdoor venue along Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront) from 11am-4pm. This year’s event theme is: “Be a Hero, Adopt!” The event will feature shopping, music, food and refreshments, raffles prizes, and NBC10's Sheena Parveen will be there. You don't want to miss it!



Where: Walnut Street Pier - Penn's Landing

211 South Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA

When: May 18th, 2013

Time: 11:00am - 4:00pm



For directions, click HERE.