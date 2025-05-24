With summer break around the corner, parents are seeking ways to keep young minds sharp and avoid the dreaded summer brain drain.

Research says children who read for pleasure and are motivated to read do significantly better at school than their peers who rarely read.

Thankfully, there's motivation available in the form of free books, pizza and game tokens to get kids excited about summer reading.

Here's a list of the best summer reading programs and freebies for kids and teens:

Your local public library

Your local public library is a great resource year-round and in the summer, many libraries offer fun summer reading programs with prizes, activities and enriching events.

If you haven't visited the library in a while, be sure to stop in and see what they're offering.

Barnes & Noble

Kids in 1st through 6th grade can earn a free book when they read any 8 books and record them in their summer reading journal.

After reading each book, kids should write down the author, title and their favorite part of the book. Beginning July 1 through August 31, kids can bring in their completed journal to a Barnes & Noble store to choose their free book from the selection listed.

Books-a-Million

Read any four books from the Books-a-Million Summer Reading Adventure section to receive a free Dog Man drawstring backpack, while supplies last.

Choose from titles like "Charlotte's Web," "Matilda," "Where the Red Fern Grows" and more. Write about the books you read in the Summer Reading Adventure logbook and when it's complete, show it to a store associate to receive your backpack.

The offer doesn't specify any age limits so teens can participate.

Chuck E. Cheese

When the summer heat gets too intense, head inside your local Chuck E. Cheese as a reward for completing two weeks of consistent reading.

Parents should mark off every day that their child has done some reading on the Reading Rewards Calendar available on their website. When the chart is complete, present the certificate at checkout to earn 10 free play points with any food purchase.

A play pass activation fee is also required according to the fine print.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Children under the age of five can get a free book mailed to them every month, all year round, through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

To participate in the program, complete the form on their website to check availability in your area and register.

Half Price Books

This summer, book lovers of all ages are welcome to participate in Half Price Books' Summer Reading Camp.

The bookstore with locations in California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and other states is offering $5 Bookworm Bucks that can be redeemed for anything in-store in exchange for completed reading logs.

Campers will need to register online. Starting June 1, registered participants can access printable camp materials all summer long -- including reading lists, activity ideas and coloring sheets. A summer reading log can be picked up in store, along with fun camp stickers and details on how to earn $5 in Bookworm Bucks in June and July.

For those who don't live near an HPB, the Summer Reading Camp digital content is available to everyone.

Mensa for Kids

The Mensa Foundation's Excellence in Reading Program is providing a year-round challenge to kids of all ages based on the National Endowment for the Humanities' Summertime Favorites list.

Some may find it difficult to complete the reading challenge due to the long list of books that are required to complete it but summertime is definitely a great time to put a dent in it.

Upon completion, kids will receive a certificate of achievement and an Excellence in Reading T-shirt.

To participate in the challenge, print the list that corresponds with the child's reading ability or grade level, check off each book and record the date it was read, along with a rating. Once it is complete, both the reader and an adult will need to sign the list and submit it for verification. Don't forget to include the T-shirt order form.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Books & Bundts is a sweet and simple reading program from Nothing Bundt Cakes that rewards young readers with delicious treats!

Designed for Pre-K through elementary students, this self-paced program encourages kids to develop a love for reading — earning a free Bundtlet when they reach their reading goals.

It's easy, fun and free to join! Just contact your local bakery to see if they’re participating, and celebrate your child’s milestones with a tasty reward.

Panda Express

Panda Express’ Read With Me program is designed for Pre-K through 5th grade and runs year-round — perfect for classroom teachers and anyone who works with young students.

Once a student reads five books, you’ll receive a digital coupon for a free Panda Express kids meal to reward their achievement.

It’s easy to register and recognize young readers with tasty incentives, redeemable at participating locations.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s beloved BOOK IT! program is back for Summer 2025 with a fresh new name — Summer of Stories — and exciting updates.

Running June through August, this reading program now features a free app to set and track reading goals, making it easier than ever to earn up to three Personal Pan Pizzas per child.

When your child meets their monthly reading goal, the app generates a coupon code for a free Personal Pan Pizza — one each month, all summer long. No more printable trackers — just fun, reading, and pizza rewards from anywhere!

The Book It! program is available to PK-6th grade classrooms, homeschool families and parents wanting to help incentivize their own kids to read.

Scholastic

Scholastic’s Summer Reading on Home Base is available now through September 12.

This completely free digital experience invites kids to explore a safe, moderated world filled with stories, games, and a vibrant community of fellow readers.

By creating an account, kids can track their reading with a Reading Streak, attend virtual author events, interact with favorite characters, play book-based games, and unlock fun digital rewards the longer they read.

Any book counts — and they can even print a personalized reading report anytime!