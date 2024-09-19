The Scene

‘More than just a runway': Student designers get unique Philly Fashion Week show

Student designers from Philadelphia-area colleges will have the chance to showcase their work at Philly Fashion Week's Evolution Runway show Thursday night

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philly Fashion Week is underway, drawing designers from around the world to showcase their work here in Philadelphia. The weeklong affair features some of the industry's best designers, but it also showcases the creativity and talent of young student designers.

“Philly Fashion Week is important because we have so much talent here in the City of Philadelphia and we have to give them a platform," Philly Fashion Week founder Kevin Parker said. “We try to make sure it is more than just a runway. It is actually education, it is opportunity, and resources as well.”

Now in its 19th year, this is the seventh time that Philly Fashion Week will feature a competition for student designers.

Philly Fashion Week is partnering with Fashion District Philadelphia to host the Evolution Runway Show Thursday night. Eight student designers from colleges throughout the region will have the chance to compete for a $1,000 prize and educational sessions with industry professionals.

“These young designers deserve all of the publicity in the world," Fashion District Philadelphia's Kendra James said. "So we are hoping that people will come out snap pictures, post on social media."

Stanislava Norets, a design student from Thomas Jefferson University, said she can't wait to showcase the looks from her collection. Other than fashion shows at school, this will be the first time her design is featured on a runway.

“I’m so thankful to our schools and Philly Fashion Week for giving us this chance," Norets said.

Erin Partlow is studying design at Moore College of Art & Design. She said it is a great opportunity.

“A really exciting experience to actually show them on a runway and have them be shown all of Philadelphia essentially," Partlow said.

Philly Fashion Week's leaders say the student competition is an important component. They say it is all about increasing access, opportunity and growth for designers hoping to break into the industry in Philadelphia.

“Help pour confidence into them and knowing that okay I have a passion for fashion and I have a community to lean on to help me get to where I can be," Parker said.

The Evolution Runway Show starts at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19,2024, at Fashion District Philadelphia. Enjoy!

