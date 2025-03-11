Stouts and Snouts: Fishtown's newest event pairs brews and pork-inspired bites

Calling all beer lovers and foodies!
Fishtown Kensington Business Improvement District is set to host Stouts and Snouts this weekend, a brand new neighborhood-wide celebration of bold brews, creative cocktails, and delicious pork-inspired bites.
On Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to close, over 20 bars and restaurants in Fishtown will showcase their best stout beers, snout-inspired cocktails, and pork -- or plant-based -- dishes.
Where to go?
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Participating restaurants and bars in the first year include:
- Bar Palmina
- Barcade
- Bottle Bar East
- Dock Street Fishtown
- Evil Genius Beer Company
- Fette Sau
- Fishtown Tavern
- Front Street Cafe
- Garage Fishtown
- Interstate Drafthouse
- Johnny Brenda’s
- Kraftwork Bar
- Lloyd Whiskey Bar
- Meyers Brewing Company
- Murph’s Bar
- Punch Line Philly
- R&D Cocktail Bar
- Saint Lazarus Bar
- Sancho Pistola’s
- Source Urban Brewery
- The International Bar
The Scene
What’s on the Menu?
Select food highlights include:
- Bacon Broiled Oysters with Irish Butter
- Pork Roll Cubano Sandwich
- The Notorious P.I.G. (Pork roll burger)
- Corned beef plate with sauerkraut and smoked mustard, plus a variety of pork dishes, including pulled pork sandwiches and pork belly
- Porchetta Sandwich
- Roast pork sandwich at the café bar, pork belly skewer, full Irish breakfast
- Pulled Pork Poutine, Bahn Mi Sandwiches
- Cavatelli with sausage
- Scotch Egg
- Boudin noir Sopes (potato sope, boudin noir, sunny-side egg)
- Philly Cuban, BBQ Pulled Pork, Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
“The Fishtown District is thrilled to bring this destination, food-pairing happening to our thriving commercial corridor ", said Marc Collazzo, Executive Director, Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District. "It is a great way to spend a great day sampling delicious food and drink pairings at our unique eateries and taverns. We invite everyone to come join us for Stouts and Snouts because "food tastes better when shared with friends ".
Stouts and Snouts is free to attend, with food and drink pay as you go. For more info and updates, visit fishtowndistrict.com/events/stouts-and-snouts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.