Stouts and Snouts: Fishtown's newest event pairs brews and pork-inspired bites

Calling all beer lovers and foodies!

Fishtown Kensington Business Improvement District is set to host Stouts and Snouts this weekend, a brand new neighborhood-wide celebration of bold brews, creative cocktails, and delicious pork-inspired bites.

On Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to close, over 20 bars and restaurants in Fishtown will showcase their best stout beers, snout-inspired cocktails, and pork -- or plant-based -- dishes.

Where to go?

Participating restaurants and bars in the first year include:

Bar Palmina

Barcade

Bottle Bar East

Dock Street Fishtown

Evil Genius Beer Company

Fette Sau

Fishtown Tavern

Front Street Cafe

Garage Fishtown

Interstate Drafthouse

Johnny Brenda’s

Kraftwork Bar

Lloyd Whiskey Bar

Meyers Brewing Company

Murph’s Bar

Punch Line Philly

R&D Cocktail Bar

Saint Lazarus Bar

Sancho Pistola’s

Source Urban Brewery

The International Bar

What’s on the Menu?

Select food highlights include:

Bacon Broiled Oysters with Irish Butter

Pork Roll Cubano Sandwich

The Notorious P.I.G. (Pork roll burger)

Corned beef plate with sauerkraut and smoked mustard, plus a variety of pork dishes, including pulled pork sandwiches and pork belly

Porchetta Sandwich

Roast pork sandwich at the café bar, pork belly skewer, full Irish breakfast

Pulled Pork Poutine, Bahn Mi Sandwiches

Cavatelli with sausage

Scotch Egg

Boudin noir Sopes (potato sope, boudin noir, sunny-side egg)

Philly Cuban, BBQ Pulled Pork, Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

“The Fishtown District is thrilled to bring this destination, food-pairing happening to our thriving commercial corridor ", said Marc Collazzo, Executive Director, Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District. "It is a great way to spend a great day sampling delicious food and drink pairings at our unique eateries and taverns. We invite everyone to come join us for Stouts and Snouts because "food tastes better when shared with friends ".

Stouts and Snouts is free to attend, with food and drink pay as you go. For more info and updates, visit fishtowndistrict.com/events/stouts-and-snouts.