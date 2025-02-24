Starbucks is dropping 13 drinks from its menu: See the list

Big changes are coming to the Starbucks menu this spring.

Starbucks revealed exclusively to TODAY.com that on March 4, it will remove a selection of less popular beverages from its menu. In total, the coffee giant will drop 13 drinks, both hot and cold, as well as a few blended Frappuccino varieties.

Starbucks says that the items leaving its menu aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make or are similar to other beverages already on its menu.

“As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” Starbucks tells TODAY.com. “This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

Starbucks will axe even more beverages and food in the coming months to hit its goal of eliminating roughly 30% of its menu in the U.S. by the end of the fiscal year in September.

Here’s the full list of what’s on the chopping block:

Iced Matcha Lemonade: As an alternative, Starbucks recommends trying its Green Tea Lemonade, which shares similar citrus and grassy flavors.

Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino: Instead, Starbucks suggests the Coffee Frappuccino, which features a blend of coffee, milk and ice. This beverage can also be customized to add a shot of espresso or pump of syrup.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino: As a substitute, Starbucks says to try its Mocha Frappuccino.

Java Chip Frappuccino: Instead, Starbucks suggests the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, which contains chocolate bits with a similar texture.

Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino: As an alternative, Starbucks suggests the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, which can be customized with flavorings, or the Strawberry Frappuccino.

White Hot Chocolate: As a substitute, Starbucks says its Hot Chocolate can be customized with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce.

Royal English Breakfast Latte: Instead, Starbucks recommends its London Fog Latte, which has similar sweet floral notes.

Instead, Starbucks recommends its London Fog Latte, which has similar sweet floral notes. Honey Almondmilk Flat White: As an alternative, Starbucks suggests the Flat White, which can be customized with any nondairy milk and sweetener of choice.

In the wake of these drinks’ departure, the chain says it plans to focus more on beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences — like the newly introduced Cortado.

Starbucks is also gearing up to drop its spring menu, which means the return of its polarizing lavender-flavored beverages and the introduction of the Iced Cherry Chai and Jalapeño Chicken Pocket.

Last year, newly-installed CEO Brian Niccol announced his plans to get Starbucks back to what he calls its “community coffeehouse roots.”

So far, this has included several policy changes such as extending free refills, setting a limit on digital orders, bringing back condiment bars, reversing its open-door policy and reducing the frequency of discounts and promotions.

