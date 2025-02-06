Food & Drink

Starbucks offers free coffee for Monday after Super Bowl: Here's how to get it

Here are all the details ahead of "Starbucks Monday."

By Logan Reardon

Starbucks coffee cup
Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Super Bowl Monday just got better.

While the day after the big game isn't a holiday, many Americans struggle getting into work after a night of football, food and friends. Well, Starbucks is here to help.

The coffee chain announced that it will offer a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee any time on what the company is calling "Starbucks Monday," Feb. 10.

All you have to do is be a Starbucks Rewards member (which is free to join). Then, apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app prior to placing your order when using the app's order ahead feature. You can also tell the barista in the store or drive-thru that you're redeeming the reward.

"No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday," Starbucks said in the press release.

