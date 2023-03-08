Your Guide to St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Philly, Beyond

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, typically it's known to be one of the biggest drinking events for college students, but it is still very much so a cultural and religious holiday with all types of events.

A Day Off the Duties of Lent

Before we get to the fun, let's talk about the religious aspects of the holiday for Catholics. This year the holiday coincides with the religious observance of Lent and local archdioceses are making adjustments.

Archbishop Nelson J. Perez of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced a dispensation from the Friday obligation to abstain from eating meat on March 17 and instead observe Lent in other ways that day. Bishop David M. O'Connell of the Diocese of Trenton did the same thing .

Here's what's happening in our area on March 17, 2023 and the days leading up to and after St. Patrick's Day:

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

The tradition continues. SInce 1771, a St. Patrick's Day parade has been held in Philadelphia most years. From marching bands, dance groups, youth groups and Irish associations more than 20,000 people are expected to participate in this year's parade, making it the signature St. Patrick's Day parade in the region.

When: March 12, 2023

Where: Parade will travel along West JFK Blvd and East Market Street.

How much? It's free to attend.

St. Paddy's unWINEd Weekends

Shadybrook Farms is celebrating the luck o' the Irish with two family-friendly weekends of live Irish music, food, beer, wine and cocktails in their heated barn and party tent.

When: March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18

Where: 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067

How much? Tickets are $12 online and $17 at the door for all days except March 17 when tickets will cost $15 online and $25 at the door

Let's Go to Ireland

The Free Library of Philadelphia will be hosting a family friendly geography lesson all about Ireland with The Geography Lady.

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 - 4 p.m.

Where: Northeast Regional Library - 2228 Cottman Avenue Philadelphia, Pa 19149

How much? Free

St. Paddy's at McGillin's

Center City's historic ale house will be serving up Irish specials all month including chocolate leprechaun martini's, Irish lamb stew, Shamrock hot chocolate and green beer.

When: All March

Where:1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade

Celebrate through the streets of Fairless Hills as the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade heads down New Falls Road.

When: March 11, 2023

Where: Starts at Conwell Egan Catholic High School - 611 Wistar Rd, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl Philadelphia and Erin Express

This year, two of Philadelphia's biggest St. Patrick's Day bar crawls are partnering to make the event even bigger. St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl Philadelphia and Erin Express have partnered to get bar crawl participants into over 20 bars and pubs including Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, Paddy Whacks and Tradesman's.

When: March 11, 2023 12 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

How much? Tickets can be purchased online for $20