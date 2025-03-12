Feeling lucky? A guide to St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia and beyond

Get ready to paint the town green!

St. Patrick's Day Weekend in the Philadelphia region and beyond is full of festival fun.

From bar crawls to parades, here's your guide to the best events happening this weekend:

Dress in green at Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

This year's 255th edition of the parade will follow a more iconic path through the city than in years past. "This year’s parade features a new route that will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard," the City of Philadelphia said in a news release.

Click here for a complete guide to the parade.

St. Patrick's Party at Yard's Brewing in Philadelphia

On Sunday, March 16, from noon to 5 p.m., Yard's Brewing—located at 500 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia—is hosting a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day Party featuring live music, a face painter, and plenty of Irish food specials.



Specials include chicken cheesesteak egg rolls, corned beef reubens, and Basset's Irish potato ice cream.



Visit yardsbrewing.com for details.

Sample drinks during Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Green drinks, live music, and Irish cheer!

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl features free entry to the city's top bars and clubs, discounts on food, Irish cocktails, and so much more.

Visit barcrawlive.com for more details.

Irish food and drink specials all weekend at PJ Clarke's in Philadelphia

All weekend long, check out food specials from Culinary Director and Executive Chef Taylor Weldon, including corned beef and cabbage, Jameson steak Boxty, and an all-day Irish breakfast.



PJ Clarke's is located at 601 Walnut Street in Philadelphia. Visit pjclarkes.com for more details.

Lucky Charms-inspired beer returns to Philadelphia's Evil Genius Beer Company

It's magically delicious!



Evil Genius Beer Company -- located at 1727 N. Front Street -- has two special releases this week.



One is the Magically Delicious, a Lucky Charms-inspired IPA brewed with heaps of malted and flaked oats to give it a "pillowy soft mouthfeel" and then infused with countless cereal boxes.



And two, the Jameson PMD.



Evil Genius took their Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter and dialed it up to 11 by aging it in Jameson Irish Whiskey casks.

O'Harry's St. Patrick's themed pop-up in Cape May

Madison Resorts and Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille are feeling the luck of the Irish in Cape May, New Jersey, with the debut of O'Harry's St. Patrick's Day Pop-Up Bar Experience.



From now until March 23, follow the rainbow to the pot of gold at 1025 Beach Avenue for a celebration featuring everything from live Irish music every Saturday night to special tasting diners and specialty-themed cocktails.



For more information, visit harryscapemay.com.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend specials at Sophie's BBQ in Havertown

Check out food and drink specials all weekend at Sophie's BBQ, located at 1901 E. Darby Road in Havertown, Pennsylvania.



Try the Irish espresso or Celtic cooler from the eaterie's special menu. Visit sophiesbbq.com to see their full menu options.

Try a Lucky Clover bubble tea at The Ground in Philadelphia

The Ground -- located at 2000 N. 2nd St. C-1 -- is offering St Patrick’s specials now through the end of March.



Check out the coffee shop's Irish Potato Candy Latte or Lucky Clover Bubble Tea. To see their full menu, visit www.thegroundcpg.com.

Check out Irish-themed events at Fat Lady Brewing in Philadelphia

Fat Lady Brewing, located at 4323 Main Street, will have Irish-themed events this weekend.

On Friday, March 14th, the brewery will have an Irish-themed concert with The Get Reels and Protagon Music starting at 8 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy the talented dancers from the Coyle School of Irish Dance.

Celebrate the Green at Peddler’s Village in New Hope

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Peddler's Village -- located at 2400 Street Road in New Hope -- is hosting Celebrate the Green, an opportunity for visitors to enjoy a pub crawl, comedy show, special menus, live entertainment, and a kid-friendly scavenger hunt all weekend long.



For more information,n visit peddlersvillage.com/event/celebrate-the-green.